© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, February 13, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Deshaun Watson

Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Deshaun Watson

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson have a relationship unlike any team and quarterback in NFL history. Though just approaching its fourth anniversary, it has had an incredible amount of ups and downs in that relatively short time.

Now, the latest unexpected twist may be on the horizon, as there is a chance that Watson will enter the 2026 season as the Browns’ starting quarterback. It’s something that seemed impossible at multiple points over the past year.

With Shedeur Sanders’ future as a viable starting quarterback in the NFL perpetually in doubt, analyst Bruce Drennan is raising a big question about Watson, saying the Browns may have no choice but to turn to him.

“It’s a legitimate question because Sanders is unproven. We shall see, but if Sanders flops, what are you gonna do?” Drennan said.

The idea of this scenario playing out has been growing since the end of last season, based on factors such as Watson’s burdensome contract, in particular. New head coach Todd Monken did nothing to shut down the speculation when he refused to reveal his plans for the quarterback position when answering the first question posed to him at his first press conference.

Now, with no solution likely to be found in the 2026 NFL Draft or on the open market this offseason, Monken could be facing a choice between Sanders and Watson entering training camp. It is far from an ideal situation for someone who just became one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history.

Since Watson was traded to the Browns by the Houston Texans in March 2022, he has dealt with sexual assault allegations and lawsuits, an NFL suspension, and two season-ending injuries. Saddled with a contract that gave him the most guaranteed money in league history, the Browns have not been able to just let him go.

Incredibly, that may turn out to be the best thing that’s happened to them, because if he can somehow return to his former Pro Bowl form under the offensive-minded Monken, the Browns could have a much better 2026 season than anyone could have possibly imagined.

NEXT:  Browns Analyst Names His Top 3 Candidates For DC Position
Mike Battaglino
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation