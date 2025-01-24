Analyst Names Potential Breakout Candidate For Browns In 2025

When looking back at the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season, there isn’t a lot of silver linings.

From poor, inconsistent play from the quarterback position, to several skill-position players not pulling their weight, Browns fans found several ways to be optimistic about this team.

Despite their frustrations, it wasn’t all bad for the Browns this season, even if it feels like the season was a wash.

A few players did have strong seasons, and if they retain them in 2025, the Browns could start on the right foot.

Take Jerome Ford, for example.

Ford has taken a backseat to Nick Chubb in this offense when Chubb is healthy, but he does play well with the ball in his hands, which PFF analyst Bradley Locker highlighted when talking about every team’s 2025 potential breakout players in a recent article.

“The 25-year-old played admirably in 2024, posting an 80.3 PFF rushing grade with an average of 3.50 yards after contact per attempt — good for eighth best among running backs with 50 or more carries. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns try to add another running back in a deep draft class, but it feels as though Ford will be the starter out of the gate. And with an improved offensive line, he could get even better,” Locker said.

As Locker pointed out, Ford was the eighth-best running back in the league when it came to yards after contact per attempt, which is no small feat.

He’s among elite company in this statistic, and if the offensive line gets better, Ford could be in line for more productive work this season.

