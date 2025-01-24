Browns Insider Says He’s ‘Convinced’ On Who Will Pick Next QB

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

There are several gaps at key positions across the roster, but if they can find players who are willing to buy into the team culture and work well with Kevin Stefanski, all hope might not be lost for this team.

Many analysts and fans believe the team’s most pressing need is at quarterback, especially considering Deshaun Watson’s unavailability over the past few seasons.

They could attack the position via the draft or free agency, but regardless of where they find the quarterback, analyst Tony Grossi is convinced that GM Andrew Berry will ultimately decide who the team moves forward with.

“Andrew’s going to pick the quarterback, I’m convinced of that, he’ll hear from his coaches, but he’s going to be the one to pick the quarterback,” Grossi said.

The Browns don’t exactly have a rich history of drafting quarterbacks, especially first-rounders.

Sure, they took Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick, who is thriving now, but that wasn’t the case when he was with Cleveland.

In Grossi’s mind, Berry wants to have his hands all over this decision, doing whatever he can to bring this team back to relevancy.

This year’s quarterback class is said to be quite weaker than previous seasons, and if the Browns want to get a top-tier option, they’ll either have to pay up in free-agency or try their luck early in the draft.

Berry has a lot of pressure on his shoulders moving forward, and the team’s quarterback decision could impact the organization for the foreseeable future.

