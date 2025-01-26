Analyst Names QB Browns Should Pursue Besides Kirk Cousins

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem, and everyone in the NFL knows they’ll address the position somehow in the offseason.

The Browns had arguably the worst quarterback situation in the league during the 2024 NFL season.

Deshaun Watson was a shell of himself, and Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson failed to make much of a difference either.

While Watson is expected to stay on the roster for the 2025 NFL season due to his bloated contract, Cleveland can’t possibly expect to count on him to play any snaps, given his Achilles injury.

Instead, the Browns will need to revamp their quarterback room by signing a veteran in free agency or perhaps selecting a quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A popular name that’s been floated is Kirk Cousins, who was benched late in the season for Atlanta Falcons rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Although Cousins would make a ton of sense for Cleveland, Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan believes Sam Darnold would be a better fit.

“I’m much higher on the idea of Sam Darnold than I am Kirk Cousins,” Peterlin said.

"I'm much higher on the idea of Sam Darnold than I am Kirk Cousins." 🎙️ @JPeterlin to @NickWilsonSays on the debate between two #Browns veteran QB options this offseason 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/LQTk6VYLaY pic.twitter.com/X5N0PTIG5G — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 24, 2025

Darnold had the best year of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and put himself in a position to earn a lucrative deal in free agency.

While Darnold’s meltdown toward the end of the season should raise some concern, he would immediately be an upgrade over the current quarterback options on the Browns roster.

How much Darnold commands in free agency remains to be seen, but Cleveland should at least register some interest.

NEXT:

Draft Expert Reveals Interesting Choice For Browns In Latest Mock Draft