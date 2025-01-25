Draft Expert Reveals Interesting Choice For Browns In Latest Mock Draft

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns find themselves in a tough situation because of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s burdensome contract, which still leaves the team facing a $72.9 million cap hit for each of the next two years.

Fortunately, there is now a potential way out: The Browns received the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft for their efforts.

Recently, a draft expert presented an intriguing choice for the team in his latest mock draft.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Browns need a quarterback, but he does not expect them to select one at No. 2. Instead, he believes they will choose Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter from Colorado.

“Quarterback is in play here for the Browns, but in this scenario, they pick Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star. I’m in the minority as someone who prefers him as a full-time offensive player who moonlights on defense,” Jeremiah said.

It’s also interesting that Jeremiah sees Hunter as a full-time wide receiver who plays sparingly at cornerback, while the rumblings among many fans and media pundits so far have been that Hunter will be a full-time corner at the NFL level, with wide receiver serving as his secondary position.

It seems inconceivable for Hunter to play all the snaps on both sides of the ball at the NFL level as he did in college, but so far, there has been no indication from Hunter’s camp that he plans on prioritizing one side of the ball at the next level.

The Browns would solve two major needs with Hunter, but they’d still have to find a long-term answer at the quarterback position, especially if Watson misses the entire 2025 season due to re-tearing his Achilles.

