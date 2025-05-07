Former Coach Predicts Browns’ Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make.

They now have four potential starting quarterbacks in their QB room, and while neither of them might be their guy for the future, they must give everybody a shot to make a case for themselves.

With that in mind, former coach Chuck Kyle predicted that Joe Flacco would prevail because of his experience within the system.

Talking on his ‘Object of the Game’ podcast, Kyle argued that Flacco should get the nod early on:

“Personally, I think [Joe] Flacco will start,” Coach Kyle said. “They have this experience with him, and it’s okay. [In case of a] sudden change, let’s see who is the second-team guy. These young guys got a lot to learn—the snap, the huddle, they’re so different. That’ll be interesting, how that goes.”

Coach Kyle weighs in on the #Browns starting QB this year, and wants to see the battle for backup. #DawgPound "Personally, I think Flacco will start. They have this experience with him." -Coach Kyle pic.twitter.com/dT0OfteUfm — Object of the Game (@CoachKyleShow) May 6, 2025

The Browns waited a long time before bringing Flacco back, and they didn’t sign him until Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants.

That, plus his age, could make some people feel like Kenny Pickett, who was their first offseason target, could be ahead of him in the pecking order.

When it comes to the rookies, Dillon Gabriel is projected to be a backup at the next level, but the fact that the Browns took him in the third round makes people think that they don’t feel that way about him at all.

Last but not least, they reportedly had Shedeur Sanders as the sixth-best quarterback in this class, and they chose to pass on him more than half a dozen times, so even though they eventually got him, they clearly might not feel like he’s ready.

This will be an interesting debate, and a story that won’t go away all year long, assuming all four quarterbacks are even on the roster by the start of the season.

