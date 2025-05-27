Analyst Names ‘Sleeper Player’ To Watch At Browns’ OTAs

The Cleveland Browns need to find another playmaker.

Jerry Jeudy looked solid in his first year with the team, but he hasn’t been consistent since he entered the league, and no team can thrive with just one star-caliber wide receiver.

Unfortunately, they failed to address that need in the NFL Draft.

Instead, they chose to sign Diontae Johnson, who might end up being a low-risk/high-reward pickup.

With that in mind, Max Loeb raved about how he could end up making a huge impact on the team.

Talking on the “Honor the Land” podcast, he believes he will be a sleeper to watch at the Browns’ OTAs:

“I want to see Diontae Johnson against these corners. I’m telling you—you watched him last year, you watched the film. He can beat almost anybody 1-on-1. He still can do it. What happens after he does that is a different question. But in terms of getting off the ball, in terms of creating separation, he can still do it,” Loeb said.

Johnson is still young, and we’ve seen what he’s capable of when he’s healthy and locked in.

Nevertheless, that’s going to be a huge if.

He has had some issues adapting to his surroundings over the past couple of years, and the Browns will be his fourth club in the past two seasons.

The potential and the physical tools are there, and the Browns didn’t have to give him a lot of money or make any sort of long-term commitment to sign him.

Given his current situation, he knows that this might be his final shot to prove that he deserves a spot in the league, so he should be extremely motivated to be on his best behavior this season.

But if things don’t work out, the Browns shouldn’t hesitate to just pull the plug before he becomes yet another distraction for this team.

