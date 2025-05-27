LeSean McCoy Compares Browns QB To Tom Brady

The Cleveland Browns need to get things right at the quarterback position.

That’s why they drafted two and traded for another one.

However, despite watching him slip all the way to the fifth round, and even though he’s not an elite athlete or played against good competition in college, most people may agree that Shedeur Sanders has the highest upside of them all.

What he lacks in talent or elite traits, he makes up for with an unmatched work ethic.

That’s why former running back LeSean McCoy went as far as to compare him with the legendary Tom Brady.

Talking on FS1’s “The Facility,” the Philadelphia Eagles legend shrugged off concerns about the outside noise and gushed about how much of a hard worker he is:

“You’ve seen his work ethic. Everything that we heard about him is not true. Don’t let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you. He’s a hard worker,” McCoy said of Sanders. “The first thing that the head coach said: ‘Hey, he’s the first one in the building and the last to leave.’ Sounds like someone else I know—his name is [Tom] Brady. You know what I’m saying?”

"He's the 1st in the building, last to leave. Sounds like someone I know: Tom Brady."@CutOnDime25 on why it's time for the QB1 talk with Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/QR2YsSbvv4 — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) May 26, 2025

Granted, these comments have to be taken with a grain of salt, as players seem to be way higher on him than coaches or scouts, and while they clearly know what they’re talking about, they might be biased because of their relationship or admiration for Deion Sanders.

Even so, there’s no denying that Sanders is a very hard-working young man.

He will have an uphill climb if he wants to become a starter, and he should have a huge chip on his shoulder after falling all the way to No. 144.

Brady was never the most talented or physically imposing player, but he was always the best.

It’s hard to believe Sanders will come close to him, but history has a funny way of repeating itself at times.

