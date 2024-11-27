Analyst Names The Best College QB ‘Fit’ For Browns In 2025

Deshaun Watson is now three years into his tenure with the Cleveland Browns and has yet to make it through half a season or throw for 300 yards in a game, and he still has two years left on his deal with a near $72.9 million cap hit each of the next two seasons.

Because of this nightmare situation, many are wondering if the team should consider bringing in a new quarterback during the 2025 draft.

One analyst recently named who would be the best fit for the team next year.

In a recent mock draft for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox mocked the Browns targeting Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders with the eighth overall pick, even though the common sentiment is that he’ll wind up going much higher than that on draft day.

While Knox has Miami’s Cam Ward as the top-ranked quarterback on the board, he sees Sanders as the best fit for the Browns.

“Miami’s Cam Ward is the top-ranked signal-caller on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department’s latest draft board, but Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders might be a better fit for Stefanski’s offense because of his accuracy, quick release and ability to play within structure,” Knox said.

Sanders and Ward are far and away the top two prospects at the position, and unless the Browns can get a nice losing streak going, they will likely have to trade up if they want to land one of them.

There is no way out of Watson’s contract, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the team already started looking towards the future this offseason.

