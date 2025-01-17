Analyst Names The Best QB Prospect Fit For Kevin Stefanski’s Offense

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time this offseason, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the team’s 3-14 finish one day after the organization’s final regular season contest.

Cleveland scored the fewest points in the NFL last season, averaging just 15.2 points per game after Dorsey implemented a pass-friendly offense.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stayed in-house with Dorsey’s replacement, promoting pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the position for the 2025 season.

With Rees, the Browns are expected to return to a familiar style of offensive play, reverting to a run-oriented attack that Stefanski employed during his first four seasons.

Cleveland will be looking for a quarterback to run the offense as last year’s starter Deshaun Watson will miss significant time this season after re-rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Analyst Lance Reisland believes the Browns will find Watson’s replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting the team should look at Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick this April.

“For me, Sanders is the best option for the Browns, because his skillset matches the scheme of coach Kevin Stefanski. Sanders is smart and throws well within the structure of an offense. His experience under former Browns coach Pat Shurmur, who runs NFL-style concepts, will help him adapt quickly to the pros,” Reisland said.

This year, Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The senior signal-caller is mobile, but he finished with a net loss of 50 yards on the 100 carries he had.

Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are considered the top available quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and analysts have suggested Ward will go to the Tennessee Titans with the overall top selection this year.

