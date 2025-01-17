Bruce Drennan Calls Out Steelers Fans, Says They Are ‘Spoiled’

The Cleveland Browns retained head coach Kevin Stefanski for 2025 despite his 3-14 record last season, keeping the team’s most successful coach since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

Over the past 26 years, the Browns have never won the AFC North, finishing no better than second during that time.

Cleveland’s desire for stability has kept fans from revolting over the organization’s decision to keep Stefanski for another year.

The same cannot be said for AFC North rival Pittsburgh and the Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Fans are calling for Tomlin’s dismissal despite his streak of 18 non-losing seasons and the team’s ability to make the playoffs over the past two seasons.

Browns analyst Bruce Drennan isn’t shocked by fans urging the team to move on from Tomlin because he sees their followers as entitled, comments he made on this week’s “Bruce Drennan Show.'”

“It’s a prevailing sentiment, amazingly … The Steelers’ fans are so spoiled,” Drennan said.

Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired? "The Steelers fans are so spoiled." Watch Bruce in the FREE @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/Ag5PaVP3qG pic.twitter.com/FDCzlk8spE — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) January 17, 2025

Tomlin has helped the Steelers qualify for the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons as the coach, leading Pittsburgh to two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy.

Cleveland fans would accept the Steelers’ success under Tomlin instead of their misery over the last quarter-century.

Since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Browns have had four winning seasons, but they have advanced to the playoffs only three times during that stretch.

Cleveland will look to return to the playoffs this year despite Stefanski authoring the worst record of his tenure.

Stefanski is 40-44 in regular season games with the Browns and 1-2 in postseason games.

