Analyst Names Top Priority For Browns Entering Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns got a high-end secondary receiver this offseason.

Jerry Jeudy has left plenty to be desired in his career, but he’s still young and a former first-round pick, so he could pan out as a steal if the Browns know how to make the most of his game.

Nonetheless, for that to happen, he’ll need another star by his side, and that star has been nowhere to be found in the offseason.

Amari Cooper didn’t show up for voluntary workouts, and he wasn’t there for the mandatory minicamp, either.

He’s entering the final year of his contract and wants to get a raise.

That’s why Browns analyst Nick Pedone believes that should be the Browns’ top priority before the start of the season.

Talking on “The Hanford Dixon Show” Podcast, Pedone urged the Browns to get Cooper the extension he deserves and is looking for.

Priority #1 from here on out for the #Browns is to get a commitment from Amari Cooper. "We gotta get Amari Cooper pen to paper." – @NickPedone12 "If they were paying me $20M, no way in hell I'm holding out of training camp." – @HanfordDixon29

Dixon, on the other hand, questioned Cooper’s decision to hold out, as he’s still slated to make at least $20 million next season.

Cooper has been one of the best and most consistent wide receivers in the league for years now, and he’s been a major addition to the Browns.

The Browns need to do whatever it takes to ensure Deshaun Watson has everything he needs to thrive, including his best weapon.

And with Ken Dorsey likely set to implement a pass-heavy offense, it will be in everybody’s best interest to get Cooper’s contract situation out of the way before it becomes too big of an issue.

