Sunday, July 14, 2024
Former Player Has A Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson This Season

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

When it comes to talent, the Cleveland Browns might be right up there with the best teams in the National Football League.

However, we’ve already seen team teams that were supposed to dominate on paper not get the job done on the field.

Notably, it may also start with their quarterback.

Deshaun Watson, undeniably, has all the talent in the world.

The Browns, however, have just gotten a glimpse of it, either because of a suspension, injuries, or inconsistency.

Nonetheless, former New England Patriots star James White still has faith in him.

Talking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the running back claimed that he’s seen firsthand what Watson is capable of.

And with the kind of offensive tools the Browns have put around him, he believes that he doesn’t even have to go all-out for the Browns to find success.

Per White, Watson’s talent makes him a perennial threat.

The Browns haven’t been able to catch a break with him yet.

He had his best game since joining the organization right before suffering a season-ending injury.

He’s been away from the game for a long time since his final year with the Houston Texans, and there’s simply no way to replicate the feel and speed of an NFL game outside of actually getting those reps in.

The Browns gave him a new offensive coordinator, a new solid wide receiver, and one of the best defenses in the entire league.

Now, it’s time for him to pay back what the team has given him.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

