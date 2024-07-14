Former Player Has A Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson This Season

When it comes to talent, the Cleveland Browns might be right up there with the best teams in the National Football League.

However, we’ve already seen team teams that were supposed to dominate on paper not get the job done on the field.

Notably, it may also start with their quarterback.

Deshaun Watson, undeniably, has all the talent in the world.

The Browns, however, have just gotten a glimpse of it, either because of a suspension, injuries, or inconsistency.

Nonetheless, former New England Patriots star James White still has faith in him.

Talking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the running back claimed that he’s seen firsthand what Watson is capable of.

"When you have the amount of talent they have, you don't have to go out there and do too much."@SweetFeet_White still believes Deshaun Watson can get it done for the @Browns this season #DawgPound | #Browns 🔗https://t.co/u2cRkasH7n pic.twitter.com/CIWSXC0ekL — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 13, 2024

And with the kind of offensive tools the Browns have put around him, he believes that he doesn’t even have to go all-out for the Browns to find success.

Per White, Watson’s talent makes him a perennial threat.

The Browns haven’t been able to catch a break with him yet.

He had his best game since joining the organization right before suffering a season-ending injury.

He’s been away from the game for a long time since his final year with the Houston Texans, and there’s simply no way to replicate the feel and speed of an NFL game outside of actually getting those reps in.

The Browns gave him a new offensive coordinator, a new solid wide receiver, and one of the best defenses in the entire league.

Now, it’s time for him to pay back what the team has given him.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Why Browns Fans Are The Best In The NFL