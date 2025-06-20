Analyst Names Which Rookie Will Have ‘Biggest Impact’ On Browns

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make any big splashes in free agency this past offseason, but they made up for it by bringing in an exciting rookie class that will hopefully produce multiple long-term pillars of the next great Browns era.

After having the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL with little hope for the future, there are now a number of potential dangerous weapons on that side of the ball who could contribute to an immediate turnaround.

While a lot of attention has been on the two rookie quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, there is another rookie on offense who analyst Lance Reisland said he was quite fond of during a recent appearance on Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan.

“I think it’s [Quinshon] Judkins,” Reisland said of which rookie he thinks will have the biggest impact on the Browns. “I’ve been a big believer in winning first down on both sides of the ball for the Browns to help their offense, defense, whatever they’re doing as they get back to respectability. You have to win on first down, and Judkins gives you that. Even if he doesn’t get those big breakaway runs early until he learns the scheme, he’s going to get you to second [and] five, second [and] six.”

Judkins was a huge part of Ohio State’s National Championship team last season, running for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, which was his third consecutive year in college reaching those numbers.

He showed plenty of versatility, explosiveness, and durability during his three years in the SEC and Big Ten, and at just 21 years old, he has the ability to make the loss of Nick Chubb much more palatable.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns deploy Judkins, especially since the team also drafted fourth-round RB Dylan Sampson, who ran for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns at Tennessee last year.

There is plenty of time for this coaching staff to figure things out, but Browns fans should be excited about the dynamic Judkins can potentially bring to this offense.

