Analyst Names Which Veteran QB Browns Should Sign

Cleveland Browns fans and analysts can’t seem to decide who they want the team to choose at quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Some people are more than happy with the team selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, as the upside of an incoming prospect is more appealing than a veteran they’ve seen before.

Others are more interested in the veteran route, but with so many options available, fans are torn about who they’d like this new signal-caller to be.

Analyst Dustin Fox recently appeared on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” showcasing what he’d like the Browns to do over the next few months.

“Give me Flacco all day every day over Cousins,” Fox said.

Fox liked what he saw from Joe Flacco when he led the Browns to the playoffs and prefers him to Kirk Cousins, Gardner Minshew, and Aaron Rodgers.

Flacco might be near the end of his career, but he showed poise and confidence when he played for Cleveland, and the team could use stability from this important position.

The team is bringing in Russell Wilson for a meeting, another option for them to choose from, but it will be interesting to see if they have a meeting with Flacco, at least.

Something has to change if this team wants to compete in 2025 and beyond, and that starts with the quarterback.

Fans are hoping the team makes the right decision, otherwise it could be another long and grueling season.

