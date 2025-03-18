Analyst Names ‘Worst Case Scenario’ For Browns In Draft

For the past two years, the Cleveland Browns have featured a veteran core among their offensive line starters.

The outlier for Cleveland during that stretch was Jedrick Wills, a first-round pick the Browns acquired during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wills is set to leave the team after Cleveland decided not to re-sign the player beyond his fifth-year option, making him a free agent this offseason.

Instead, the Browns signed veteran offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas in a move widely viewed as a replacement for Wills’ left tackle starting position.

While signing Lucas solidifies the team’s lineup for the next two years, the Browns will have a dilemma following the 2025 season.

Analyst Bradley Locker pointed out the potential problem awaiting Cleveland, hinting that the team not drafting potential replacements for their aging offensive line is the “worst-case scenario.”

“New signee Cornelius Lucas is a potential starting left tackle, but all of Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio and Ethan Pocic will be free agents in 2026, and none posted above a 63.9 PFF overall grade last season. Assuming another quarterback will be under center, particularly a younger one, finding a way to bolster the interior offensive line for years to come should be paramount,” Locker said.

Currently, the Browns’ entire starting offensive line will be at least 30 years old entering the 2025 campaign.

Cleveland has some solid options behind these starters, including tackle Dawand Jones, center Luke Wypler, and guard Zak Zinter.

Locker’s analysis suggests the Browns should invest in developing future offensive linemen who can join these young players as future NFL starters.

