Deshaun Watson Reportedly Paid Shocking Amount For Engagement Ring

The Cleveland Browns made history when the organization signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

When Watson signed the contract, his guaranteed income was the largest amount in NFL history.

Although it’s a deal the organization may regret today, the hope was to find a long-term solution at one of the NFL’s most important positions.

The shoe is on the other foot now, and Watson is the party looking to avoid buyer’s remorse with his latest purchase.

TMZ Sports reported that Watson purchased his fiance an engagement ring that has a reportedly shocking value of at least $2 million dollars.

“Deshaun Watson’s wife-to-be is walking around with a house on her finger — TMZ Sports is told Jilly Anais’ engagement ring has a value of AT LEAST $2 million!!”

The ring has over 20 carats of diamonds and showcases a D-centered diamond in the middle.

It is 18k white gold and reportedly took up to seven months for the jeweler to create this $2.5 million piece, TMZ Sports reported.

Watson and Anais recently announced their engagement on social media, showing off the expensive jewelry piece.

The couple have been linked together since 2019 when Watson was with the Houston Texans.

Since then, Watson and Anais have been seen together constantly.

Anais is a cookbook author and singer, and she’s been featured as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Watson’s contract has been a source of controversy for the Browns over the last two years because his salary cap hit has consumed up to 25 percent of the team’s league-mandated threshold.

