Analyst Sounds Off On Browns After Recent Nick Chubb Report

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb are seemingly heading in different directions.

While it seemed like the team would try to find a way to bring him back, Andrew Berry’s latest words made it seem as if they were going to let him test the free-agency waters.

Now, a new report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com claims that the Chubb era is likely over.

That’s why NFL insider Garrett Bush just couldn’t take it anymore.

“I don’t want to hear another NFL executive say one word about how much they value hardworking, smart, or great character players. It’s all a B.S plan by the front office to gaslight fans & spew state run media propaganda. The way the #Browns did Nick Chubb is pure garbage,” Bush wrote.

Bush took to X to put the Browns on absolute blast, calling them out for claiming that they value hard work and strong character when they clearly don’t.

He doubled down on that statement with a follow-up post, stating that Chubb was absolutely everything an organization would want from a player.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that statement, but this is a business first and foremost.

The Browns seem ready to transition to a running back by committee situation, and Chubb’s history of injuries is most definitely concerning.

There seems to be a big market for Chubb, regardless of that.

It’s hard to make numbers work under those circumstances.

Chances are the Browns would’ve still tried to bring him back if the money was right, but overpaying for an aging and injured running back just because he’s a fan favorite isn’t good for business.

