Jerry Jeudy Seen Training With Elite Company

Deshaun Watson isn’t the only Cleveland Browns veteran who has something to prove this season. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is also trying to reestablish himself as a Pro Bowl player after falling off considerably last season.

Jeudy was a standout performer in his first year with the Browns after arriving in a low-cost trade with the Denver Broncos. In 2024, he posted career highs with 90 receptions and 1,229 yards, and it looked like Cleveland had found a No. 1 receiver to build around.

Instead, Jeudy took a significant step back in 2025, with his production falling almost by half. He had 50 catches for 602 yards, and the Browns’ wide receivers ranked last in the league in both categories as a group.

Now, during the break leading up to Cleveland’s training camp, Jeudy was seen working out with notable NFL wide receivers, including AFC North rival Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Ja’marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy & others workout with Gold Feet TA,” Jennifer Schultz posted.

Ja’marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy & others workout with Gold Feet TA#Bengals #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/PXDtlctayx — Jennifer Schultz (@Jennife45487237) July 7, 2026

Those three receivers share a college connection from the SEC. Chase was a star at LSU, and Waddle and Jeudy were teammates at Alabama.

Cleveland sent a fifth-round and sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Denver to acquire Jeudy. The Browns then gave him a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, which runs through next season.

That gives the 27-year-old plenty of time to rebuild his market value, either for another contract from the Browns or as a potential free agent down the line. It can be argued that Jeudy’s decline last season has more to do with Cleveland’s subpar quarterback play than any fall-off in ability by the receiver.

Knowing that he may be facing stiff competition for targets from rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, as well as second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., Jeudy has made a noticeable effort preparing for this season. In addition to the latest video, he was earlier seen working out with Watson, and he is a likely participant in the veteran’s upcoming passing camp.

Jeudy is still Cleveland’s No. 1 receiver, at least for now, but he will have to perform better than last year to maintain that status.

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