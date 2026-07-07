One Friendship Is Helping Browns Coach Adjust To New Role

Mike Rutenberg has his work cut out for him as the new defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. Taking over for Jim Schwartz isn’t easy, and Rutenberg is looking for support and consistency from his fellow coaches and players.

Luckily for him, he will be beside linebacker Quincy Williams once again. During their years in the NFL, Rutenberg and Williams have worked together with multiple franchises, and they have struck up an important and deep friendship that goes beyond being coworkers.

Rutenberg recently opened up about their relationship and only had good things to say regarding Williams.

“[Quincy Williams] just means so much to me as a person. His family means so much to me as a person. He’s an incredible human being who’s been through a lot on and off the field, who’s found a way to have success on and off the field. You find out each other’s why, and we connected on each other’s why off the field and on the field, and found a way to create a bond on and off the field. Watching that smile every time he comes into this building, it lights up the hallways and the locker room,” Rutenberg said.

🚨 'NFL Spotlight' with #Browns DC Mike Rutenberg — from NFL intern to NFL DC. 0:00 – Intro

2:09 – Start of Interview

3:05 – Early life & dream of coaching

4:18 – First NFL opportunity with Joe Gibbs

7:50 – DeWayne Walker's lasting impact

10:16 – The grind

12:20 – Where Mike's… pic.twitter.com/A0CTpIPsFh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 7, 2026

Before coming to the Browns, Rutenberg worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars for years and was a linebackers coach for the New York Jets. He was close to Williams at both of those locations.

Although they connected first in Jacksonville, it was during their period in New York that Rutenberg and Williams became much closer.

It’s no surprise that the closer he got to Rutenberg, the better Williams played. In fact, he earned his first All-Pro selection in 2023 with Rutenberg guiding him.

These two men are obviously very fond of each other, which could be a huge benefit for the Browns. On-field talent is obviously very important, but having strong chemistry and care among players and coaches could help push Cleveland forward and take them to the next level.

Rutenberg and Williams don’t just have a partnership; they have a friendship, and that could be a blessing for the Browns.

NEXT:

Insider Explains What Browns Need From Carson Schwesinger In Year 2