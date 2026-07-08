Ryan Clark’s Browns Ranking Won’t Sit Well With Fans

National power rankings always generate conversation. Ryan Clark appeared on The Mina Kimes Show to work through his annual rankings, and the Browns landed at number 30 overall. It is not a flattering placement, but Clark is still optimistic about where the team is headed.

Clark explained his thinking when placing the Browns at number 30 on his list.

“I will go with the Browns at number 30 because I believe in some of the defensive players on the Browns. You do bring in Jared Verse, so you could have that level of rush. At the linebacker position, you have an absolute young star. Grant Delpit played at an extremely high level. Denzel Ward is a top tier corner. You add pieces offensively, but you do not know who the quarterback is with Todd Monken, so I think that is important.”

Clark is not dismissing the Browns as a hopeless franchise or writing off everything they accomplished this offseason. He is identifying the quarterback uncertainty as the factor driving Cleveland down his board, calling Carson Schwesinger an absolute young star, crediting Grant Delpit for playing at an extremely high level, and labeling Denzel Ward a top-tier corner.

The talent is there on both sides of the ball, but the quarterback room remains the one piece that no amount of offensive line improvement or defensive development can fully compensate for if it does not produce a reliable answer.

Jared Verse is a player who could bring legitimate pass rush production, given the skepticism surrounding what Cleveland got back in the Garrett trade. Verse posting the sixth-highest pressure rate in the league since entering the NFL and earning 2 Pro Bowl selections gives the defense a credible foundation to work from.

Browns fans who push back on a ranking this low have every right to make that argument. The roster upgrades this offseason have been impressive. But until Watson or Sanders gives the league a definitive answer on who the starter will be and whether they can sustain production over a full season, skepticism from outside voices like Clark is going to be a consistent part of the conversation surrounding this team all the way through September.

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