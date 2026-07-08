Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About Browns’ Super Bowl Chances

The Cleveland Browns have clearly been motivated this offseason and have committed to some of the biggest changes they’ve made in recent history. They have goals, they know them, and they are obviously trying hard to reach them.

Because of this, many Browns fans have become cautiously optimistic about the team’s chances in 2026. The playoffs could be in reach, and some think they could do even better than that. Daryl Ruiter is not one of those people.

Although certain true believers wager the Browns might go all the way to the Super Bowl in 2026, Ruiter says he’d be “gobsmacked” if that happens.

“Absolutely not. I’d be shocked, stunned, gobsmacked, flabbergasted. It would be the miracle of miracles. I have a better chance of hitting the PowerBall than that happening this year,” Ruiter posted.

Absolutely not. I’d be shocked, stunned, gobsmacked, flabbergasted. It would be the miracle of miracles. I have a better chance of hitting the PowerBall than that happening this year. https://t.co/lFvEqMuLzm — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 7, 2026

It’s clear that Ruiter doesn’t see a Super Bowl appearance in this team’s future, at least not in 2026. But that doesn’t mean he has no hope in what Andrew Berry, Todd Monken, and the rest of the franchise are doing.

The moves made during this offseason could have a profound impact on the Browns. Additionally, the promising group of rookies who joined the team last year should improve even more in the season ahead. There are many reasons to be confident about the direction Cleveland is headed.

However, change doesn’t happen overnight, especially when competition from other teams will be so strong. Therefore, expectations need to be kept in check. Progress could and should be achieved next season, but the Browns are on a long road.

The Browns had five wins last season. Although reaching the Super Bowl next year would be a dream, a more attainable goal should be to beat that number.

Ruiter and other experts like what they have seen from the Browns over the last few months.

The payoff could come, but it may not be immediate, and anyone holding onto Super Bowl hopes for 2026 needs to keep that in mind.

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