Insider Names Browns’ Most Intriguing Newcomer

The Cleveland Browns may have more new faces in the organization than any team in the NFL. With a first-time head coach and staff, 10 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, a completely rebuilt offensive line, and a blockbuster trade, there were a lot of introductions this offseason.

Fortunately, most of those changes are being seen as upgrades. It has created optimism around the franchise that has not been felt in recent years.

With a wide field to choose from, insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic has named rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston as the Browns’ most intriguing newcomer.

“At the risk of overreacting to spring practices, the Browns needed a big target who could operate on the outside and create separation from cornerbacks. Boston looks the part, and in the spring the second-round rookie displayed reliable hands and efficient route-running ability. Boston didn’t run a 40-yard dash for scouts in the pre-draft process, but the Browns believe he’s fast enough — and strongly considered drafting Boston 15 picks earlier than they did, when they instead took smaller wide receiver KC Concepcion,” Jackson wrote.

The fact that Jackson named Boston over new head coach Todd Monken or edge rusher Jared Verse speaks volumes about how impressive the second-round pick was during minicamps and OTAs. He was the standout from another strong rookie class that included first-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion.

Monken also made quite an impression in his first activities as an NFL head coach. He was widely praised for establishing a culture change right away, and his focus on accountability was seen as welcome and necessary.

Verse arrived late as part of the return in the franchise-altering Myles Garrett trade, but he made an exciting impact thanks to his play on the defensive line, as well as his energy and upbeat attitude. He could turn out to be the most important addition as the season goes along, based on the circumstances of his arrival.

The Browns also added veteran offensive linemen Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and they could have as many as nine new starters on offense. Cleveland also signed All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams as it looks to maintain its high standard on that side of the ball under first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

It may be difficult to implement that many changes in one offseason, but after winning just eight games combined over the past two years, drastic measures were needed to turn around the direction of the beleaguered franchise.

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Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About Browns' Super Bowl Chances