Analyst Notes 1 Browns Player is ‘Fired Up’ For Ravens Game

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will have one of their toughest tests of the season as they prepare to take on the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens.

Anytime these two divisional rivals square off against one another, it’s an important game and often has playoff ramifications.

With that in mind, Sunday’s game may be even more intense than usual, thanks to Myles Garrett’s recent comments about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In a recent interview, Garrett mentioned that he believes that Joe Burrow is better than Jackson right now in their respective careers.

However, in a second interview, Garrett didn’t necessarily walk back his comment, but he did say that “Jackson is one of the top players in the league this year, and one of the greatest athletes over the last generation.” (via NFL on Fox Podcast on Twitter).

There’s no doubt that Garrett has a ton of respect for Jackson and all that he brings to the game.

However, there’s also a good chance that despite Garrett’s recent comments about Jackson being a top-notch player and athlete, Jackson will remember Garrett’s previous comments about Burrow being his superior.

With that in mind, the stage is set for yet another high-intensity matchup between the Browns and the Ravens, and Garrett is “fired up” and ready to go, according to NFL analyst Kenny Albert.

Baltimore comes into the game in first place in the AFC North at 7-2, while the Browns are right behind them at 5-3.

A win today would bring the Browns to within half a game of first place and would ease the sting of their embarrassing 28-3 defeat to the Ravens earlier this year.