Sunday, January 19, 2025
Analyst Notes A Bad Roster Decision By Andrew Berry In 2024

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Browns running back Nick Chubb played his first game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 7, returning from his second major surgery on his knee.

Cleveland knew coming into the 2024 NFL regular season that Chubb would not be available until several weeks into the campaign, and the Browns elected to sign a pair of running backs to complement Jerome Ford.

The Browns signed two players during the offseason, adding former Buffalo Bills runner Nyheim Hines and veteran journeyman D’Onta Foreman.

Several quality running backs were available when the Browns picked those two players, including former Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that ultimately added him to their roster when Isiah Pacheco was injured early in the campaign.

As Hunt and his teammates prepare for the AFC Championship game, Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter pointed to Cleveland’s decision not to re-sign Hunt as a poor roster choice by the franchise’s general manager Andrew Berry.

Kareem Hunt another big miss for Andrew Berry’s Browns roster decisions in 2024,” Ruiter said.

Hunt finished the season with 728 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 regular season games for Kansas City.

He also added 176 receiving yards on 23 receptions for the Chiefs.

In Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans, Hunt finished with 44 rushing yards and a score on eight carries.

This year, Foreman had 232 rushing yards for the Browns, and he added 54 receiving yards in 11 games.

Hines did not play in 2024 as he could not return from an injury he suffered in 2023.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation