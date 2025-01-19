Myles Garrett Was Among Best In Impressive Stat Last Season

The 2024 NFL season was another disappointing footnote in the history of the Cleveland Browns franchise.

They finished with a 3-14 record.

The Browns were hoping to build on their surprising playoff appearance last year.

However, they crashed and burned as they dealt with several key injuries, including one to Deshaun Watson, that could set the organization back for years.

Watson tore his Achilles and eventually re-tore it, casting doubt on whether or not he’ll ever play a snap for Cleveland ever again.

While the offense needs to be overhauled this offseason, the defense remains the team’s backbone.

Despite a woeful regular season, Myles Garrett remained one of the best defensive players in the league and should be in consideration for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

In fact, from Week 14 on, Garrett led the league with the highest percentage of pass rush snaps with pressure via The 33rd Team.

“George Karlaftis went on a tear to end his season Players with a higher % of Pass Rush Snaps with a Pressure since Week 14: – Myles Garrett – Alex Highsmith – Za’Darius Smith. End of list.”

Garrett has been a game-wrecker since entering the NFL because he possesses an incredibly rare blend of size, speed, athleticism, and strength off the edge.

Garrett is a legitimate one-man pass-rushing engine who can get to quarterbacks quickly, allowing Cleveland to build one of the best defensive units in the league.

The Browns need all the help they can get for next season, though at least they have a franchise cornerstone in Garrett to build around.

