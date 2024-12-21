Analyst Notes A Big Concern About Kevin Stefanski This Season

When the Cleveland Browns’ 2023 hopes seemed lost, they brought in Joe Flacco, who led them on a miraculous run to the playoffs.

Even though they lost in a blowout during Wild Card Weekend, merely getting to the playoffs was impressive.

The Browns had several injury concerns throughout the season, and with an old Flacco, the odds were stacked against them.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was praised for how well he coached the team down the stretch, seemingly one of the biggest contributing factors to the team’s success.

While this was the case in 2023, the Browns haven’t quite found the same magic this season.

Their quarterback situation has been inconsistent again this year, and with injuries piling up left and right, the Browns are 3-11 and have a lot of work to do if they want to be a playoff contender in 2025.

With this in mind, Brad Gagnon gave his thoughts on the Browns’ current situation with Stefanski in a recent Bleacher Report article.

“He was Coach of the Year in 2023, but it all really hit the fan in 2024 and it’s worth nothing that his offenses have never ranked better than 14th. This year, they’re the third-lowest scoring team in football,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon noted that, while it was impressive that Stefankski won Coach of the Year last season, his coaching hasn’t helped this team get out of the hole they’ve buried themselves in.

This will be a situation for Browns fans to monitor during the offseason, wondering if the team will look elsewhere in the future.

