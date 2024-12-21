Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Lose Key Player This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ running back saga took another heart-wrenching turn as Nick Chubb has landed on injured reserve with a broken foot after his inspiring comeback from last season’s devastating knee injury.

His return in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals sparked hope among Browns fans, but that flame dimmed when he exited the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half with this latest setback.

Radio host Bruce Drennan recently struck a somber note, suggesting Browns fans might have witnessed Chubb’s final snap with Cleveland.

“That was a sad thing for me, he broke his foot,” Drennan said, via the Bruce Drennan Show. “I’m really concerned that we may have seen the last of him. I hate to say this but, with running backs, it’s so common that they’re longevity is so short compared to the other positions in the NFL.”

Bruce Drennan reacts to Nick Chubb's foot injury. #DawgPound "That was a sad thing for me. I'm really concerned that we might've seen the last of him."

Drennan’s concerns run deeper than just the most recent injury.

He noted that Chubb hadn’t quite looked like his old self since returning, following his extensive rehabilitation from the previous season’s injury.

The road to recovery hasn’t been easy for Chubb. Last season’s injury was particularly complex, involving multiple torn ligaments in his left knee, the same one he injured during his college days at Georgia in 2015.

This time, the damage included his ACL, which had survived the earlier college injury.

While his current foot injury hasn’t required surgery, a positive sign for his recovery timeline, such injuries present their own unique challenges.

