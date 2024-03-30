Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Deshaun Watson Gives Update On Recovery Process

By
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury and shoulder surgery midway through last year, Cleveland Browns fans are wondering one thing – will he be ready for the start of next season?

To address some of those questions and concerns, Watson recently made an appearance on the Lockerverse to put people’s minds at ease (via Lockerverse on YouTube.)

To quote his exact words, Watson said that, “The situation is good. We’re in a great spot. Right where we need to be … everything’s been going pretty smooth.”

Watson went on to say that he’s feeling good with how everything is progressing and that his medical team – doctors and physical therapists – are all happy with his progress and they’re all on the same page.

Probably the best news of all is that Watson is finally able to throw the football again, as he had a recent throwing session.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also mentioned at a recent coach’s meeting that Watson was throwing and that things are going smoothly.

When asked specifically about the throwing session, Watson said that it went well and that his shoulder feels good.

He did mention, however, that he’s in the earliest stages of rehab in terms of throwing the ball and that he’ll need to take baby steps.

In other words, while everything is going well and his recovery is right on track, it will be a while before we see Watson throwing deep balls during scrimmages.

However, the mere fact that he’s able to throw again and that everyone is in agreement that his recovery is going well is a good sign that he’ll be ready for opening day.

Jalin Coblentz
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan.

Browns Nation