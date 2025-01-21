Analyst Notes Big Concern About Kevin Stefanski In 2025

The Cleveland Browns didn’t do well in multiple aspects of the game last season.

Hence, it wasn’t that much of a surprise to see them go 3-14.

Of course, they’re much better than that, roster-wise.

But when you’re not doing the little things well, it will lead to bigger problems.

That’s why Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter still doesn’t seem to be too sold on Kevin Stefanski.

He recently took to X to express his concerns about the team’s fundamentals, such as the lack of discipline and inability to line up properly.

Last point on #Browns: guys, they couldn't line up correctly. They couldn't execute basic football, like a shift or motion. They were sloppy in all phases and undisciplined. That's not just a QB problem. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 21, 2025

That’s on the head coach.

Admittedly, the offensive line fell apart, and the quarterback issues didn’t help the team at all.

However, the lack of discipline has been a recurring issue throughout the course of the Kevin Stefanski era.

The team has always been among the most penalized in the league every single season.

It’s not easy to win football games when you constantly go backward or give up first downs or free yards to your opponent.

For the most part, Stefanski has been given a pass because he has proven to be a good tactician and has done a lot with a little at times.

Nevertheless, he also needs to be held accountable for this kind of thing.

Good teams do the small things well.

Hopefully, they will look to address those basic yet crucial issues this time around, as there will be no margin for error anymore.

NEXT:

Analyst Says 1 Browns Position Group Is A 'Big Question Mark' Next Season