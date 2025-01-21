Analyst Says 1 Browns Position Group Is A ‘Big Question Mark’ Next Season

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback or two.

That’s a glaring and evident need.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only need they have on offense right now.

The offensive line also needs some reshaping.

Even so, Scott Petrak believes that they also need to bolster their running back room.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Petrak argued that the Browns used to have a clear-cut RB1, but that’s no longer the case.

"It's not only the offensive line, they would have to figure out the RB room. I don't know if the #Browns have that guy right now…I think that's a big question mark now." @ScottPetrak on @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns offensive questions 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/9FJbZLyCvU pic.twitter.com/5oyGEGYQS2 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 20, 2025

Even if Nick Chubb were to return, which is anyone’s guess at this point, he might not be the same player he once was.

The Browns failed to replace Chubb’s production this season.

Granted, the offensive line didn’t do their part to help, and it’s also hard to establish the run when you’re constantly trailing and playing catch-up.

Nevertheless, Kevin Stefanski’s offense was always better when it featured a strong running game, and the team should try to return to that regardless of who is under center next season.

The Browns won’t have a lot of money to throw around in the offseason.

Fortunately, this draft class is stacked at the running back position, so they should still be in a position to get a couple of reinforcements for their RB room in the NFL Draft or as undrafted free agents.

We’re in the most pass-happy era in NFL history.

But even if that’s the case, a good running game continues to be a quarterback’s best friend.

Fundamentals are fundamentals for a reason, and that will never change.

