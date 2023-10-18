Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Notes Browns’ Plans For P.J. Walker

Analyst Notes Browns’ Plans For P.J. Walker

By

Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

P.J. Walker enjoyed a successful Cleveland Browns debut last week in an exciting upset victory.

He bounced back from a bad turnover to direct a pair of drives that completed a late comeback.

But he was still off the unofficial depth chart released by the Browns for Week 7.

Just in case that caused any doubts, Browns insider Brad Stainbrook cleared things up.

Stainbrook updated fans on the team’s intention to give Walker the QB2 reps ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

And if Deshaun Watson cannot return to practice, the Week 6 starter will step back into the QB1 role.

Last week, Walker and Thompson-Robinson worked side by side in most of the practices.

But the more experienced Walker got the nod after DTR’s shaky NFL debut.

Walker’s Week 6 effort keeps his career record on the winning side at 5-3.

But his performance isn’t going to put him into Pro Bowl contention.

The veteran was composed and in control throughout.

And he bounced back from two interceptions without any apparent panic or distraction.

He showed a little zip on some short passes and released the ball quickly and decisively.

But most of his deep throws were high-arching rainbows.

Cleveland has some great contested-ball receivers, and Amari Cooper came down with a couple of them.

But those are lower-percentage passes that highlight the need for the stronger-armed Watson.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Stands Alone With Elite 2023 Stat

1 hour ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Analyst Explains Why 49ers Game Was Meaningful For Kevin Stefanski

19 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Makes A Strong Statement About Browns' Defense

20 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear On Browns' Chances To Win Division

20 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Highlight Denzel Ward's Big Game Against 49ers

1 day ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Is At Least Top-5 In Four Major NFL Categories

2 days ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Continues To Embarrass Elite Competition

2 days ago

PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass while pressured by Clelin Ferrell #94 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

P.J. Walker Reveals He Got Advice From Former Browns QB

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

2 days ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 19-17 against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement After Browns' Upset Win Over 49ers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns, 49ers Players Got Into A Fight Before The Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says 1 Browns WR Must Step Up Against 49ers

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Receive Major David Njoku Update

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Potential Deshaun Watson Comeback Date

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Browns Playing 49ers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns CB Has Impressive Stat To Start The Season

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

4 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

4 days ago

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

4 days ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Reveals His Thoughts On P.J. Walker's Sunday Start

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

49ers At Browns: Week 6 Predictions

5 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Discusses Za'Darius Smith's Impact On Defense

5 days ago

Browns Defense Stands Alone With Elite 2023 Stat

No more pages to load