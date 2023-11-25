Analyst Notes Concerning Browns Stat Prior To Broncos Game

To say the Cleveland Browns ran a conservative pass offense last week is a bit of an understatement.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson averaged just 3.8 yards per pass and 6.8 yards per completion.

Knowing they need to score more points could push Kevin Stefanski to open things up a little more this week.

But that means more opportunities for quarterback pressures and more time for the Denver defense to react.

And Broncos beat report Zac Stevens points out how that might play right into his team’s hands.

The Browns have turned the ball over more than any team in the NFL. The Broncos force the second-most turnovers in the NFL and have 12 in their last three games. This could be another monster game for Denver's defense. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 25, 2023

Despite limiting mistakes last week, Cleveland still leads the NFL in offensive turnovers.

Thompson-Robinson contributed 3 interceptions in his Week 4 NFL debut with a less conservative passing attack.

He also had a fumble in that game that was recovered by Cleveland during one of his 4 sacks.

Last week, DTR took only a short (2-yard) sack, and his only pick was off a deflected ball.

Can he continue to protect the ball better in a more vertical passing game?

Denver’s defense has been a turnover machine recently, with 12 forced in the last 3 games.

Stevens points out that the Broncos now own the second-highest turnover total in the NFL.

But as it turns out, the Browns might not want to throw the ball too often against Denver.

Their defense has been vulnerable on the ground, giving up 365 rushing yards over the last 2 games.

Stefanski would do well to use all three backs in the Mile High air and pound away for four quarters.

And maybe that creates an opportunity for DTR to surprise everyone with a long ball somewhere along the line.