Monday, December 15, 2025
Analyst Notes Concerning Trend With Quinshon Judkins

Analyst Notes Concerning Trend With Quinshon Judkins

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ running game has taken a big hit over the past month. With it, Quinshon Judkins’ efficiency and productivity have also taken a dive. As pointed out by Anthony Lima, the running back’s numbers have been far from impressive lately.

While it’s not his fault, it’s a concerning trend nonetheless.

“It’s getting worse for Quinshon Judkins and the Browns running game by the week. He’s averaging 2.8 YPC the last four games, 3.7 for the year. That’s tied for the second worst average since 2012,” Lima wrote on X.

This might have something to do with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees taking over play-calling duties, or perhaps opposing defenses have just caught up with Judkins after watching some tape.

Judkins was at his best with a gunslinger like Joe Flacco. When Dillon Gabriel took the reins of the offense, Judkins drew more defensive attention because teams knew Cleveland wasn’t going to attempt any deep throws, and things haven’t been much better for him with Shedeur Sanders at the helm.

The Browns’ offense as a whole has been slightly better with Sanders, but that unit is still struggling. Judkins is a very talented player with a bright future, but he’s become too dependent on the big play. Now, it will be on the coaching staff to figure it out over the final three games.

They have the most important piece to build a running game around, and it’s all about putting Judkins in a position to succeed with their scheming and play-calling.

NEXT:  Harold Fannin Jr. Made Franchise History On Sunday
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

