Monday, December 15, 2025
Harold Fannin Jr. Made Franchise History On Sunday

Harold Fannin Jr. Made Franchise History On Sunday

Ernesto Cova
By

Harold Fannin Jr. Made Franchise History On Sunday
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been tough to watch this season. However, despite subpar quarterback play, predictable play-calling, and overall lack of talent, one player has stood out from the rest of the pack.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looks like a star in the making, and with three games left to play, he’s already made franchise history.

As pointed out by StatMuse, Fannin’s next catch will be a big one.

“Rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. tied WR Kevin Johnson (1999) for the most catches by a Browns rookie in the expansion era,” it wrote.

The rookie out of Bowling Green led the Browns in targets (14) and receptions (7) in the Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears. He was second with 48 receiving yards to push his season total to 667, along with four touchdowns.

All things considered, it’s hard to believe that so many teams decided that he wasn’t worthy of a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s been even better than advertised, and he may be the best rookie tight end in a class that also features potential stars Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.

Fannin’s ability to pile up yards after the catch and find cracks in the secondary makes him a big-play threat. He would obviously benefit from improved quarterback play, but he’s already proven that he’s more than capable of being the focal point of the passing game.

This Browns’ rookie class has been special to watch, and while the season has been tough, the future looks bright.

NEXT:  Jets Have Fired Former Browns Coach
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation