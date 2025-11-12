Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Stats Show Concerning Trend With Quinshon Judkins

Stats Show Concerning Trend With Quinshon Judkins

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found a special player in Quinshon Judkins. The rookie out of Ohio State proved to be more than capable of being Nick Chubb’s heir, and he became a sensation and fan favorite almost right out of the gate.

Fast forward to today, and his offensive fire might be wearing out. At least, that’s what one may tell by the numbers shared by Ian Hartitz.

Judkins’ production has taken a big hit in the past month. In Weeks 1 through 5, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry (15th), 4.15 yards after contact per carry (4th), an 8.3 percent explosive run rate (13th), and a 44.6 percent success rate (25th). Those numbers are down to 3.1 yards per carry (42nd), 2.75 yards after contact per carry (27th), a 2.9 percent explosive run rate (39th), and a 29.3 percent success rate (44th) in the past five weeks.

Of course, some might talk about him hitting a rookie wall and whatnot, but the issues may run way deeper than that. The offensive game script and execution aren’t doing him any favors.

Clearly, Judkins had benefited from having some sort of threat in the passing game when Joe Flacco was at the helm. That element is no longer there with Dillon Gabriel on the field.

Gabriel averages roughly five yards per attempt. And with defenses already knowing what Judkins is capable of, they can simply focus on trying to stop him.

Judkins is still an elite talent with a bright future in this league, but there’s only so much one player can do. The Browns’ passing game woes are holding the entire team back.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation