Analyst Notes Disturbing Offensive Rankings Of Ken Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns hoped that Ken Dorsey could take their offense to a whole new level.

So far, that hasn’t been the case, not by a mile.

Most players have actually regressed from the Alex Van Pelt era.

As pointed out by Daryl Ruiter on X, the Browns’ offense ranks last in sacks, third-down efficiency, and yards per play.

The Ken Dorsey #Browns offensive rankings resume:

Yards per game 31

Yards per play 32

Rushing yards per game 29

Rushing yards per attempt 27

Passing yards per game 28

Passing yards per play 32

Sacks 32

First downs per game 29

Third down efficiency 32

Points per game 28 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 4, 2024

They also rank second-to-last in yards per game, 29th in rushing yards per game and first downs per game, 28th in passing yards per game and points per game, and 27th in rushing yards per attempt.

Granted, Deshaun Watson’s subpar play set this team back over and over, and all the injuries to the offensive line have also taken a toll on this team’s ability to keep the chains in motion.

Then again, these numbers are just too bad to ignore.

Whether it had to do with Kevin Stefanski calling plays or not, it’s hard to make a case for Dorsey holding onto his job beyond this season, especially considering he was also let go by the Buffalo Bills midway through last season.

It’s never fair or wise to put all the blame on one person, and a lot has gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns this season after a very promising campaign last year.

Still, Dorsey will have more than enough time to make a case for himself and prove that he could be the guy this team needs going forward, but it’ll take a major turnaround at this point.

