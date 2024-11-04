Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Notes Disturbing Offensive Rankings Of Ken Dorsey

Analyst Notes Disturbing Offensive Rankings Of Ken Dorsey

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns hoped that Ken Dorsey could take their offense to a whole new level.

So far, that hasn’t been the case, not by a mile.

Most players have actually regressed from the Alex Van Pelt era.

As pointed out by Daryl Ruiter on X, the Browns’ offense ranks last in sacks, third-down efficiency, and yards per play.

They also rank second-to-last in yards per game, 29th in rushing yards per game and first downs per game, 28th in passing yards per game and points per game, and 27th in rushing yards per attempt.

Granted, Deshaun Watson’s subpar play set this team back over and over, and all the injuries to the offensive line have also taken a toll on this team’s ability to keep the chains in motion.

Then again, these numbers are just too bad to ignore.

Whether it had to do with Kevin Stefanski calling plays or not, it’s hard to make a case for Dorsey holding onto his job beyond this season, especially considering he was also let go by the Buffalo Bills midway through last season.

It’s never fair or wise to put all the blame on one person, and a lot has gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns this season after a very promising campaign last year.

Still, Dorsey will have more than enough time to make a case for himself and prove that he could be the guy this team needs going forward, but it’ll take a major turnaround at this point.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Nick Chubb
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation