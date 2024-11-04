Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns used to have one of the best running backs in the game.

Regardless of who was there at quarterback or how poorly the team’s passing game fared, they could always rely on Nick Chubb.

Notably, that might not be the case anymore.

The former superstar is slowly working his way back to form, and some fear he won’t be able to get there at all.

That includes Anthony Lima.

Talking to Ken Carman, the renowned analyst stated that as much as he’s not ready to count him out just yet, he thinks Chubb isn’t the same player he used to be (via 92.3 The Fan).

"I'm not saying that he's done. I'm just saying the Nick Chubb I've seen so far is not in the same galaxy as the Nick Chubb we've seen dominate the league and look like one of the best running backs in modern day history." @SportsBoyTony reiterates another #Browns observation pic.twitter.com/Um0z4gmOX3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 4, 2024

Granted, he’s had to play behind a decimated offensive line, and he did miss a lot of time, so it only makes sense that he has to shake off the rust and get his legs back under him.

Also, he seems to be getting his confidence back, testing the injured knee more often with more reps.

Then again, running backs tend to fall from grace earlier and more dramatically than the usual player, which is why teams are often so hesitant to give them big contracts or re-sign them while they’re still in their primes.

This was Chubb’s second major knee injury dating back to his days in college, and he’s on the older side of the spectrum by running back standards.

For now, he just has to keep pushing and looking to get back to his usual self, especially now that the season might be all but over for this team.

