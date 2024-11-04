Browns Nation

Monday, November 4, 2024
Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Nick Chubb

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns used to have one of the best running backs in the game.

Regardless of who was there at quarterback or how poorly the team’s passing game fared, they could always rely on Nick Chubb.

Notably, that might not be the case anymore.

The former superstar is slowly working his way back to form, and some fear he won’t be able to get there at all.

That includes Anthony Lima.

Talking to Ken Carman, the renowned analyst stated that as much as he’s not ready to count him out just yet, he thinks Chubb isn’t the same player he used to be (via 92.3 The Fan).

Granted, he’s had to play behind a decimated offensive line, and he did miss a lot of time, so it only makes sense that he has to shake off the rust and get his legs back under him.

Also, he seems to be getting his confidence back, testing the injured knee more often with more reps.

Then again, running backs tend to fall from grace earlier and more dramatically than the usual player, which is why teams are often so hesitant to give them big contracts or re-sign them while they’re still in their primes.

This was Chubb’s second major knee injury dating back to his days in college, and he’s on the older side of the spectrum by running back standards.

For now, he just has to keep pushing and looking to get back to his usual self, especially now that the season might be all but over for this team.

