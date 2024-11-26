Analyst Notes Hilarious Jameis Winston Moment From Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high hopes and expectations.

They returned most of their players from last season, bringing in a new offensive coaching staff, a fully healthy Deshaun Watson, and some playoff experience.

Unfortunately, the team couldn’t live up to those expectations, free-falling in the first two months of the season and looking far from what they were last season.

It was not surprising that this situation also influenced the players’ attitudes and level of competitiveness.

Now, with Jameis Winston taking the team’s reins, it seems like the team has recovered its joy.

Winston, a born leader, doesn’t always take himself that seriously, and that light-hearted nature has made him one of the funniest and most charismatic guys in the league.

That was evident again in a clip shared by Ari Meirov on X.

Jameis Winston: “Somebody jump offsides DAMN” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rrKrUk4C24 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 26, 2024

The Browns pretended to go for it on fourth down to try and get someone from the Pittsburgh Steelers to jump offsides.

Winston was out there doing a hard count and baiting the Steelers’ defensive line but to no avail.

He ended up literally begging them to just jump offside.

That didn’t work, either, and the Browns had no choice but to call a timeout.

That was one of the most hilarious moments of the season, and that’s just who Jameis Winston is.

The Browns won the game, partly because of Winston’s timely plays.

There will be a lot of good and bad with him on the field, but there will always be laughter.

