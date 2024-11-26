Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Browns Legend Says 1 Player Has ‘Rejuvenated’ The Franchise

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns struggled in the first two months of the season.

Their playoff hopes seemed to be slipping away with every snap.

Now, the team is still in the hunt for a postseason spot, and while it seems like a long shot with just six games left in the regular season, they still seem to believe they’re in it.

Much of that has had to do with the turnaround with Jameis Winston on the field.

The offense has been inconsistent, and Winston has had some of his signature erratic throws.

Then again, there’s just something about how he carries himself that makes everybody rally around him.

At least, that’s how team legend Hanford Dixon feels about him.

In the latest edition of his show, Dixon argued that Winston has “rejuvenated” this team.

He praised him for his leadership and how he’s made everybody believe.

Winston brings a different kind of camaraderie and charisma to the table.

While not a perfect player, he’s always found ways to get his teammates on the same page and play hard.

His interviews and pre-game speeches have gone viral, but it’s not for show; he’s like that.

After such a tough season, the Browns needed someone to keep them focused and motivated, and Winston has been that guy.

It may have been too late for this season, but that only means they’re getting an early start to the upcoming campaign, even if he’s not the starter.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation