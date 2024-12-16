Analyst Notes How The Browns’ Season Is Getting Worse

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns played the Kansas City Chiefs in a seemingly near-empty stadium.

They had an opportunity to play spoiler and hand the defending champions their second loss of the season.

Instead, they had one of their most worrisome outings of the season.

That’s why NFL analyst Tom Withers claimed that as tough as he thought it would be for the Browns to get any worse, they still managed to do it.

He pointed out that Myles Garrett got poked in the eye, Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending foot injury, the team turned the ball over six times, and Jameis Winston got benched.

Didn't think this Browns season could get much worse. Wrong again. Garrett poked in eye.

Chubb lost for season.

Winston benched.

6 turnovers. Props to all the dedicated fans who came out today in rough weather. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 16, 2024

Truth be told, it couldn’t have gotten much uglier than that.

This game might also be an outlier because the team already knew they were eliminated from playoff contention.

Then again, it’s worrisome nonetheless.

Winston regressed to his old tendencies, once again raising questions about whether he’s the player the Browns – or any team, for that matter – need and want as their starter.

Chubb might have played his final game with the organization, depending on his health and the money, and there are just so many questions to answer in the offseason.

Fortunately, if there’s a silver lining, the Browns will likely climb the ladder in the NFL Draft.

Also, most fans might feel this season cannot end soon enough.

It’s been a tough year for this team, to say the least.

