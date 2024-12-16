Analyst Notes Interesting Fact About Kevin Stefanski’s Record

Cleveland Browns fans were excited when Kevin Stefanski came to town.

He had plenty of experience with the Minnesota Vikings, someone who found success in this league before he stepped foot in Cleveland.

Stefanski was instrumental in helping the Minnesota Vikings get back on their feet, and has won two Coach of the Year awards with the Browns.

He is generally well-liked and respected by the fanbase and his players but has faced some ups and downs throughout his time with the organization.

As Daryl Ruiter pointed out on X, with the Browns’ Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Stefanski’s regular season record fell to 40-41.

This, according to Ruiter, puts Stefanski in unfortunate company, as he is another Browns coach who has failed to log a record of over .500 during their tenure, a trend that has persisted for 25 years.

Kevin Stefanski fell to 40-41 in the regular season. No #Browns full-time head coach in the 25-year expansion era has an above .500 record. Interim head coach Greg Williams went 5-3 in 2018 after Hue Jackson was fired. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 15, 2024

Ruiter notes that Greg Williams went 5-3 in 2018 after Hue Jackson was fired, but since that wasn’t a full season, he’s not counting it in these numbers.

For whatever reason, the Browns haven’t found what they’re looking for from a head coach to this point, and their on-field results have not been positive for many years.

They did make the playoffs last season under a miraculous comeback from Joe Flacco, but they were unable to repeat that success this season.

Stefanski might have two awards to showcase that he is a good coach, but seeing that things aren’t going well this year, the Browns might have to reevaluate in the offseason and make some tough decisions.

