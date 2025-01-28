Insider Notes Interesting Change With Kevin Stefanski’s Offseason Approach

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a pivotal crossroads, with the quarterback position demanding immediate attention this offseason.

Despite high hopes, the Deshaun Watson experiment hasn’t panned out as planned, and while Jameis Winston showed flashes of potential, he’s not viewed as the long-term solution.

As the front office weighs its options, two clear paths emerge: targeting a quarterback with their No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft or pursuing an established veteran through free agency or trade.

Moreover, a notable shift in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s approach has caught the attention of insider Tony Grossi.

For the first time in his five-year tenure, Stefanski made appearances at Shrine Bowl practices and is set to attend the Senior Bowl.

“A sign of the urgency to find a QB in the draft … Browns HC Kevin Stefansk DID attend Shrine Bowl practices and WILL attend Senior Bowl. That hasn’t happened in previous 5 years as Browns coach.” Grossi shared.

Meanwhile, many analysts have floated an intriguing possibility, suggesting Cleveland might follow the Atlanta Falcons’ playbook from last year by securing both a rookie quarterback and a veteran presence.

This dual-pronged strategy could prove ideal – bringing in an experienced starter to compete in 2025 while developing their quarterback of the future.

The Browns’ quarterback carousel has been spinning for far too long, testing the patience of their loyal fanbase.

A veteran could provide immediate stability, but the organization knows they need more than just a short-term fix.

The upcoming offseason presents a golden opportunity to finally solve their long-standing quarterback conundrum and transform what’s been a persistent weakness into a position of strength.

With proper execution, this offseason could mark the turning point Cleveland has been desperately seeking at the quarterback position.

