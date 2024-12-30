Analyst Notes Interesting Fact About Browns’ Recent Losing Streak

The Cleveland Browns took the field against the Miami Dolphins mired in a four-game losing streak, looking to use their home-field advantage to snap their string of misfortunes.

Sunday’s contest did anything but that as the Dolphins – without Tua Tagovailoa and other key starters – dominated the Browns in Week 17.

The loss marked Cleveland’s second five-game losing streak of the season, something the team hasn’t experienced in more than two decades.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter recapped the significance of multiple five-game losing streaks in the same season, noting that Cleveland has experienced that three times now since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

“Browns have lost 5 in a row for the second time this season. Previous seasons since 1999 with multiple losing streaks of 5 or more: 1999 (6 & 7), 2000 (5 & 7),” Ruiter said.

The Browns’ first long losing streak occurred while starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was under center with Cleveland dropping five consecutive games after their 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Cleveland’s second string of misfortunes could be tied to the organization’s opportunity to earn a high draft pick in 2025, however.

After being officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14, the Browns switched from Jameis Winston – who helped Cleveland earn two of its three victories this season – to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

While Winston had over a dozen turnovers this season, the veteran was able to lead the Browns into the endzone throughout his starting run.

The Thompson-Robinson-led offense has scored a total of nine points over the past two weeks, helping the Browns climb from the No. 5 overall draft position to No. 3 after Week 17’s loss.

