Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Why Andrew Berry Shouldn’t Be Trusted In NFL Draft

Analyst Reveals Why Andrew Berry Shouldn’t Be Trusted In NFL Draft

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to find a new quarterback.

Even if Deshaun Watson stays with the team, as seems to be the case, he hasn’t shown that he should be the starter going forward.

Jameis Winston might not be with the team either, and if he does, he could only be relegated to a substitute role again.

As for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, he hasn’t looked the part since he entered the league.

Notably, that’s also why Garrett Bush doesn’t trust Andrew Berry to make the right call in the NFL Draft.

Following the loss to the Miami Dolphins, the host of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show argued that the game was a perfect example of why Berry could not be trusted.

He pointed out that Berry cut Tyler Huntley to keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Huntley led the Dolphins to the win over Thompson-Robinson, and the eye test and the numbers proved who was the better quarterback.

The Browns now have the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

That puts them in a prime position to acquire Cam Ward or trade down to acquire more draft assets.

Most fans would rather the team address their quarterback situation in the NFL Draft, but with the next class being deeper at the position, they might opt to pursue a veteran in free agency.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: the Browns cannot expect to compete at a high level with this same quarterback room next season.

NEXT:  Insider Believes Browns Could Trade Down In The NFL Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation