Analyst Reveals Why Andrew Berry Shouldn’t Be Trusted In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns need to find a new quarterback.

Even if Deshaun Watson stays with the team, as seems to be the case, he hasn’t shown that he should be the starter going forward.

Jameis Winston might not be with the team either, and if he does, he could only be relegated to a substitute role again.

As for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, he hasn’t looked the part since he entered the league.

Notably, that’s also why Garrett Bush doesn’t trust Andrew Berry to make the right call in the NFL Draft.

Browns cut Huntley to keep DTR and now you get a direct comparison of the 2 QB’s head to head and we can all see who is better. They don’t know talent! If You trust these guys to pick the right QB and then put him in a position to be good, you’re crazy! #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) December 30, 2024

Following the loss to the Miami Dolphins, the host of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show argued that the game was a perfect example of why Berry could not be trusted.

He pointed out that Berry cut Tyler Huntley to keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Huntley led the Dolphins to the win over Thompson-Robinson, and the eye test and the numbers proved who was the better quarterback.

The Browns now have the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

That puts them in a prime position to acquire Cam Ward or trade down to acquire more draft assets.

Most fans would rather the team address their quarterback situation in the NFL Draft, but with the next class being deeper at the position, they might opt to pursue a veteran in free agency.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: the Browns cannot expect to compete at a high level with this same quarterback room next season.

