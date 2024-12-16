Browns Nation

Monday, December 16, 2024
Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Nick Chubb’s Future

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans waited for more than a year for Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to return from his ACL and MCL injuries, finally watching the franchise-favorite make his 2024 debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in October.

Unfortunately, Chubb’s comeback will be put on hold after he sustained a broken foot during Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Against the Chiefs, Chubb finally looked like he was returning to his Pro Bowl ways.

Chubb had nine carries for 41 yards against Kansas City, earning him a season-best 4.6 yards per run.

It was the second consecutive contest where Chubb averaged more than four rushing yards per attempt.

Still, injuries have now sidelined the running back in back-to-back seasons, leading to questions about whether the Browns will bring back the four-time Pro Bowl running back next year.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio believes Cleveland will do that despite Chubb’s contract ending after the 2024 season.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Bitonio gave an honest answer about whether he believes Chubb would be wearing a Cleveland uniform next season.

“I think if Nick Chubb wants to be a Brown, he’ll be a Brown next year … I think he’s earned that, and they’ll figure something out,” Bitonio said.

For the year, Chubb finished with 111 carries for 373 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Chubb also caught five of his 12 targets for 31 yards and another score.

Like Chubb, Bitonio is a player who has been with the Browns since entering the NFL.

The guard is a six-time Pro Bowl player who is under contract in 2025.

Browns Nation