Analyst Notes Intriguing Game On Browns’ Schedule This Season

The Cleveland Browns will kick off the season with a complicated stretch.

In the first six weeks, they will face the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If having three divisional games wasn’t tough enough, they will also have to play one of those games in London.

That’s why, unfortunately, this team might not be playing for playoff positioning by the time we get to Week 14.

Even so, Browns analyst and internet personality Xavier Crocker still has high hopes for that game.

Talking on the “Honor the Land” podcast, he believes that the game against the Tennessee Titans was being overlooked, pointing out that it would mark Bill Callahan’s return to Cleveland and a potential Cam Ward-Shedeur Sanders matchup:

“Callahan is coming back to town… Cam Ward – rumored the Browns tried to trade up to the 1st Overall Pick to get (him)… the question mark between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders,” he said.

That makes sense to a degree, but those storylines don’t seem to be that big.

Callahan was the team’s offensive line coach, and while losing him was a huge blow, it’s not like he left on bad terms or something like that.

Ward and Sanders’ careers will always be tangled up, but the former was the No. 1 pick, and the latter fell to No. 144.

If anything, Sanders might not even get a chance to take the field this season.

Whatever the case, if he does end up playing, his unmatched social media platform and media attention will ensure that this game is in the spotlight.

