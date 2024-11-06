Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Notes Surprising Stats About Paul DePodesta’s Tenure With Browns

Analyst Notes Surprising Stats About Paul DePodesta’s Tenure With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Paul Depodesta
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Paul DePodesta was hired as the Cleveland Browns’ chief strategy officer following the 2015-16 NFL season, and his tenure has been through some severe highs and lows thanks to his decision-making.

He remains in that role nearly nine years later, and with the team sitting at 2-7, fingers are being pointed everywhere as one analyst pointed out some stats from DePodesta’s tenure.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan shared on X that after DePodesta’s 1-31 start to his career over his first two years, the team went 13-18-1 over the following two years before improving to 39-37 from 2020-2024, which included two playoff seasons and one playoff victory.

Collectively, the team has a post-rebuild record of 52-55-1 after those first two disastrous seasons.

Watson’s contract, injuries, and poor performance have set this franchise back and dug a hole that looks nearly impossible to get out of.

The situation doesn’t have an obvious resolution, and now that the team has shipped off assets at the trade deadline, there is no immediate sign that things will get better.

The Browns have a bye week before a matchup at the New Orleans Saints, and with the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror and the playoffs likely out of reach, the team will shift focus to try to simply build some positive momentum heading into the offseason.

NEXT:  Analyst Rips Andrew Berry Over 'Expansion Team' Comment
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation