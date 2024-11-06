Analyst Rips Andrew Berry Over ‘Expansion Team’ Comment

Browns’ GM Andrew Berry opened his press conference with honest admissions that the team has struggled and that roster changes are likely in 2025.

Yet it was the choice of two words that may have riled some fans during his annual bye week press conference.

It’s certainly riled analyst Aaron Goldhammer

Goldhammer took to X to voice his displeasure and rip Berry for comments that suggested the Browns approach each draft like an “expansion team.”

“They go into the draft acting like an expansion team?? An expansion team might be in better shape than the current state of the Browns…,” Goldhammer said.

Berry’s comments were focused on how the team prepares for the draft, suggesting that the Browns are constantly looking for the best available players to fill out the franchise and not a particular position.

That response was one of several that the general manager gave today that was noteworthy for how he framed his answers.

Berry offered very little in terms of which players he may want in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Cleveland is currently 2-7 on the season, and the Browns are closer to drafting in the top 10 this year than making the 2024 postseason.

It’s not the first time that Goldhammer has taken issue with what a member of the Browns leadership team has said this season.

Previously, Goldhammer has voiced his frustration with the Browns offense under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s play calling.

