Analyst Offers Explanation To Browns Additions To QB Room This Offseason

Deshaun Watson’s rehabilitation is reportedly progressing as expected after major shoulder surgery.

That doesn’t mean Cleveland Browns fans should expect to see much of him in the preseason.

Andrew Berry gave Kevin Stefanski a trio of options to handle all but a drive or two of the August game action.

Adding a third backup has some folks wondering if Cleveland is concerned about Watson.

TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi fielded that question in a Q&A he recently shared on Twitter.

#HeyTony: Are the Browns worried about Deshaun Watson’s return from shoulder surgery? via TLOD https://t.co/sqRCRZ0POb — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 1, 2024

Grossi says the Browns “erred badly” by making rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson their QB2 entering 2023.

Entering the preseason with a slate of four quarterbacks indicates Berry learned from that experience.

The longtime Browns insider goes on to say the full QB room could indicate Watson’s readiness is not guaranteed.

There is reasonable conjecture about why Cleveland left the team in the hands of DTR behind Watson.

When Berry traded Josh Dobbs to Arizona in late August, most felt it signified confidence in the fifth-round pick.

It is just as likely Berry rewarded Dobbs with what might be his only chance at an NFL starting job.

P.J. Walker did not seem like much of a downgrade on paper, and Cleveland won a pair of games with him if one gives him credit for his early relief role versus the Colts.

As far as Watson’s recovery and availability, Grossi is correct to imply there is reason for concern.

Even successful surgery and rehab don’t guarantee a full return of strength in Watson’s shoulder.

Jameis Winston is the presumed QB2, but the team will do well to prep DTR and Tyler Huntley for big roles.

